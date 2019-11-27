Cotton Prices

as on : 27-11-2019 12:29:09 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Suratgarh(Raj)1895.0010.1192802.0050055030-9.49
Rajkot(Guj)700.00NC12936.0049004850-14.04
Thandla(MP)417.45511.923470.1361506300-
Goluwala(Raj)345.50-0.7412638.6450005050-9.09
Khedbrahma(Guj)200.003004295.0044804492-20.10
Bodeli(Guj)166.00-18.95306.7048004800-13.51
Kille Dharur(Mah)127.00-254.005058--
Rajpipla(Guj)112.509.761293.405200520015.56
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)96.16-21.592321.5448004300-11.29
Bijay Nagar(Raj)80.0033.332164.8051005100-10.53
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)25.96-29.991257.1348004800-12.33
Chotila(Guj)22.0046.67866.7651005100-8.11
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC109.0044004300-8.33
Published on November 27, 2019
