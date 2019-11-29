Cotton Prices

as on : 29-11-2019 12:23:41 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Suratgarh(Raj)1434.0078.897274.0050004980-9.58
Goluwala(Raj)238.216.5913562.0251005110-7.27
Rajpipla(Guj)122.50-21788.405200522515.56
Bijay Nagar(Raj)62.00-11.432428.8050005100-12.28
Thiruppur(TN)30.081932.43117.2655006000-
Chotila(Guj)21.005948.7651005100-8.11
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC113.0043004400-10.42
Published on November 29, 2019
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)