Cotton Prices

as on : 04-12-2019 03:19:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Suratgarh(Raj)2028.004.97105194.0049805023-6.83
Botad(Haddad)(Guj)1142.601751.863355.3049754715-
Rajkot(Guj)640.0045.4516336.0049004750-6.67
Thandla(MP)506.61365.514701.0162006300-
Kille Dharur(Mah)461.00-14.632520.0050495050-
Jasdan(Guj)420.00147.062019.009501070-15.18
Dhandhuka(Guj)338.50454.921965.0048504670-13.32
Bodeli(Guj)271.61-44.687284.5448004850-11.93
Manvi(Kar)242.00-53.999130.0050004916-23.08
Goluwala(Raj)227.30-27.8914647.0250005050-8.94
Surajgarh(Raj)202.002.0212756.0051505210-
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)197.00-394.004900--
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)121.7211.773092.5048005000-11.68
Manavdar(Guj)113.606.57675.00507550502.22
Rajpipla(Guj)112.00NC2236.405225521016.11
Dhoraji(Guj)94.50-27.362288.3048804955-10.54
Nizar(Guj)91.301884.78251.0047254315-13.46
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)48.58-35.243508.7448004500-11.52
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)41.58203.951439.9748004950-11.93
Limdi(Guj)29.0052.63330.6049304900-15.99
Jhabua(MP)28.64-5.79363.1861506000-
Vijapur(Gojjariya)(Guj)26.20-52.404850--
Dhansura(Guj)24.00500157.0046004250-16.67
Dhrol(Guj)22.6043.04232.9046504750-5.58
Chotila(Guj)21.50-10.421039.7651005100-4.67
Bhadrawati(Mah)19.0035.71409.0050204920-9.76
Nargunda(Kar)13.0030193.0047624794-17.38
Madhugiri(Kar)8.00-16.0010864--
Balasinor(Guj)7.90-50.3179.8047504450-
Haathras(UP)6.00-26.83421.00530054001.92
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)4.00-8.004625--7.50
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC117.0046004500-4.17
Sankeshwar(Kar)1.00-2.006000--
Published on December 04, 2019
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)