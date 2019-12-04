Cotton Prices

Building environment models with multimodal data
Name of the company: AmbeeSet up in: 2017Based in: Bengaluru Founder: Akshay Joshi, Madhusudan Anand and ...
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Cotton
|Suratgarh(Raj)
|2028.00
|4.97
|105194.00
|4980
|5023
|-6.83
|Botad(Haddad)(Guj)
|1142.60
|1751.86
|3355.30
|4975
|4715
|-
|Rajkot(Guj)
|640.00
|45.45
|16336.00
|4900
|4750
|-6.67
|Thandla(MP)
|506.61
|365.51
|4701.01
|6200
|6300
|-
|Kille Dharur(Mah)
|461.00
|-14.63
|2520.00
|5049
|5050
|-
|Jasdan(Guj)
|420.00
|147.06
|2019.00
|950
|1070
|-15.18
|Dhandhuka(Guj)
|338.50
|454.92
|1965.00
|4850
|4670
|-13.32
|Bodeli(Guj)
|271.61
|-44.68
|7284.54
|4800
|4850
|-11.93
|Manvi(Kar)
|242.00
|-53.99
|9130.00
|5000
|4916
|-23.08
|Goluwala(Raj)
|227.30
|-27.89
|14647.02
|5000
|5050
|-8.94
|Surajgarh(Raj)
|202.00
|2.02
|12756.00
|5150
|5210
|-
|Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)
|197.00
|-
|394.00
|4900
|-
|-
|Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)
|121.72
|11.77
|3092.50
|4800
|5000
|-11.68
|Manavdar(Guj)
|113.60
|6.57
|675.00
|5075
|5050
|2.22
|Rajpipla(Guj)
|112.00
|NC
|2236.40
|5225
|5210
|16.11
|Dhoraji(Guj)
|94.50
|-27.36
|2288.30
|4880
|4955
|-10.54
|Nizar(Guj)
|91.30
|1884.78
|251.00
|4725
|4315
|-13.46
|Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)
|48.58
|-35.24
|3508.74
|4800
|4500
|-11.52
|Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)
|41.58
|203.95
|1439.97
|4800
|4950
|-11.93
|Limdi(Guj)
|29.00
|52.63
|330.60
|4930
|4900
|-15.99
|Jhabua(MP)
|28.64
|-5.79
|363.18
|6150
|6000
|-
|Vijapur(Gojjariya)(Guj)
|26.20
|-
|52.40
|4850
|-
|-
|Dhansura(Guj)
|24.00
|500
|157.00
|4600
|4250
|-16.67
|Dhrol(Guj)
|22.60
|43.04
|232.90
|4650
|4750
|-5.58
|Chotila(Guj)
|21.50
|-10.42
|1039.76
|5100
|5100
|-4.67
|Bhadrawati(Mah)
|19.00
|35.71
|409.00
|5020
|4920
|-9.76
|Nargunda(Kar)
|13.00
|30
|193.00
|4762
|4794
|-17.38
|Madhugiri(Kar)
|8.00
|-
|16.00
|10864
|-
|-
|Balasinor(Guj)
|7.90
|-50.31
|79.80
|4750
|4450
|-
|Haathras(UP)
|6.00
|-26.83
|421.00
|5300
|5400
|1.92
|Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)
|4.00
|-
|8.00
|4625
|-
|-7.50
|Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)
|1.00
|NC
|117.00
|4600
|4500
|-4.17
|Sankeshwar(Kar)
|1.00
|-
|2.00
|6000
|-
|-
