Cotton Prices

as on : 16-12-2019 02:32:32 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Kille Dharur(Mah)873.0018403843.0055506300-2.20
Bodeli(Guj)569.88360.998671.5451004800-6.42
Thandla(MP)469.77189.785964.7768006200-
Halvad(Guj)302.96-40.155892.0049004750-11.31
Khedbrahma(Guj)300.00504895.0050254480-7.83
Manvi(Kar)251.003.729632.0049925000-10.05
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)212.107.66818.2051054900-
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)210.49-20.884704.1248004800-12.17
Surajgarh(Raj)173.00-1.1413452.0052005150-
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)165.6711.893927.8653005300-2.93
Morbi(Guj)157.004806.25456.7048804625-8.36
Savarkundla(Guj)140.00-22.221059.8047754688-11.79
Rajpipla(Guj)132.50-7.343015.405225522516.11
Bijay Nagar(Raj)105.0016.673028.8051005100-12.07
Dhoraji(Guj)95.3016.222802.3050805055-8.55
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)68.88-5.711785.1351005000-5.99
Palitana(Guj)55.60-24.86283.2047504450-12.04
Dhandhuka(Guj)49.00-83.162645.0049655000-11.10
Visavadar(Guj)36.35-52.73515.9048154525-8.72
Limdi(Guj)29.00-27.5468.6051254910-12.66
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)18.2056.9138.404745463016.44
Gangapur(Raj)12.50220.51165.3051004680-1.92
Modasa(Guj)10.00-33.33153.2045504200-14.15
Jhabua(MP)6.00-71.01416.5865006250-
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)4.80-12.7359.6043504150-17.92
Haathras(UP)3.00-25435.00540054003.85
Gooti(AP)1.00NC18.0049004650-
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00-5081.1245004500-10.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC123.0046004700-6.12
Kolathur(TN)1.00-66.67839.13370041005.71
Vedachandur(TN)1.00NC15.78535052501.90
Published on December 16, 2019
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)