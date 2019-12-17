Cotton Prices

as on : 17-12-2019 04:36:17 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Suratgarh(Raj)3502.0090.33115878.0049504960-7.39
Patan(Guj)2321.90831.525699.5247404670-
Khedbrahma(Guj)1000.00233.336895.0045555025-16.45
Thandla(MP)950.28102.297865.3368506800-
Bodeli(Guj)662.2116.29995.9653005100-2.75
Rajkot(Guj)640.00NC17616.0048004900-8.57
Kille Dharur(Mah)501.00-42.614845.0055505550-2.20
Manvi(Kar)494.0096.8110620.0050734992-8.59
Goluwala(Raj)428.00-32.3916769.0250755050-4.34
Halvad(Guj)362.9619.86617.9249504900-10.41
Babra(Guj)300.00-6.251240.0050254875-7.80
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)227.007.021272.2051255105-
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)207.8625.474343.5848005300-12.09
Lakhani(Guj)202.2087.22662.4048504725-
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)188.86-10.285081.8448004800-12.17
Savarkundla(Guj)176.0025.711411.8047904775-11.51
Surajgarh(Raj)175.001.1613802.0052505200-
Akola(Mah)160.00-320.005390--
Rajpipla(Guj)143.007.923301.405225522516.11
Thara(Guj)140.60121.07474.4048854755-
Nargunda(Kar)115.00784.62423.0050764762-3.31
Bijay Nagar(Raj)97.00-7.623222.8051005100-12.07
Dhoraji(Guj)76.40-19.832955.1051555080-7.20
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)69.550.971924.2353005100-2.30
Palitana(Guj)62.0011.51407.2047504750-12.04
Bagasara(Guj)50.70-1.17459.004945470516.90
Dhandhuka(Guj)39.50-19.392724.0050904965-8.86
Gangapur(Raj)35.70185.6236.70536051003.08
Limdi(Guj)35.0020.69538.6051505125-12.24
Visavadar(Guj)33.00-9.22581.9049004815-7.11
Dhrol(Guj)32.3042.92297.5048854650-0.81
Kapadvanj(Guj)21.70334105.6043124250-
Amirgadh(Guj)21.26-42.524715--
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)14.3298.8943.0446254537-
Modasa(Guj)12.5025178.2046504550-12.26
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)10.20-43.96158.804890474520.00
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)9.0012526.0048004625-4.00
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)6.1027.0871.8045504350-14.15
Haveri(Kar)4.00-96.04251.0050505060-9.01
Haathras(UP)3.5016.67442.00550054005.77
Balasinor(Guj)3.10-43.6497.0046004750-
Bhanvad(Guj)2.0010085.1248504500-3.00
Savanur(Kar)2.00-9272.005360513125.85
Gangavalli(TN)2.00-97.78257.1542004100-22.22
Gooti(AP)1.00NC20.0044004900-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC125.0047004600-4.08
Published on December 17, 2019
