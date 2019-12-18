Cotton Prices

as on : 18-12-2019 05:12:45 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Suratgarh(Raj)2540.00-27.47120958.0049604950-7.20
Thandla(MP)789.17-16.959443.6768006850-
Khedbrahma(Guj)750.00-258395.0045054555-17.37
Bodeli(Guj)670.191.2111336.3451505300-5.50
Rajkot(Guj)560.00-12.518736.0048504800-7.62
Jasdan(Guj)480.006757.141087.0049006000-
Kille Dharur(Mah)438.00-12.575721.0055505550-2.20
Halvad(Guj)296.72-18.257211.3648004950-13.12
Lakhani(Guj)230.8014.141124.0048004850-
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)196.40-13.481665.0051255125-
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)195.163.345472.1648004800-12.17
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)186.46-10.34716.5053004800-2.93
Surajgarh(Raj)155.00-11.4314112.0052005250-
Rajpipla(Guj)142.00-0.73585.405225522516.11
Savarkundla(Guj)120.00-31.821651.8047884790-11.55
Manvi(Kar)111.00-77.5310842.0050965073-8.18
Himatnagar(Guj)110.80189.34605.9047004600-11.74
Nargunda(Kar)105.00-8.7633.0051195076-2.50
Gangapur(Raj)103.80190.76444.3051305360-1.35
Parbhani(Mah)100.00-33.33350.0050855455-
Akola(Mah)97.00-39.38514.0053905390-
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)89.4828.662103.1951505300-5.07
Samudrapur(Mah)80.0023.08225.00520054004.00
Thara(Guj)75.60-46.23625.6048404885-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)75.00-22.683372.8051505100-11.21
Palitana(Guj)69.3011.77545.8046504750-13.89
Chotila(Guj)63.13157.671215.0248505100-7.62
Dhoraji(Guj)55.60-27.233066.3051055155-7.27
Bagasara(Guj)53.004.54565.005025494518.79
Kapadvanj(Guj)35.1061.75175.8039504312-
Dhrol(Guj)32.901.86363.30499548851.42
Limdi(Guj)32.50-7.14603.6052255150-10.96
Umared(Mah)31.00-62.005330-7.68
Amirgadh(Guj)15.02-29.3572.5645154715-
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)11.7014.71182.204770489017.06
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)10.76-24.8664.5646104625-
Modasa(Guj)10.50-16199.2045504650-14.15
Gadag(Kar)7.00-22.2248.00490245490.04
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)5.50-9.8482.8043254550-18.40
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)2.50212.513.2051505100-
Gangavalli(TN)1.50-25260.1543004200-20.37
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC127.0048004700-4.00
Haveri(Kar)1.00-75253.0052005050-6.31
Savanur(Kar)1.00-5074.005399536026.77
Published on December 18, 2019
