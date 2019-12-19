Cotton Prices

as on : 19-12-2019 07:05:32 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Suratgarh(Raj)1970.00-22.44124898.0049354960-7.67
Rajkot(Guj)600.007.1419936.0048554850-7.52
Jasdan(Guj)500.0019.053019.00980950-8.84
Vani(Mah)403.00-806.005468--
Manvi(Kar)376.00238.7411594.0051585096-7.06
Dhandhuka(Guj)346.50777.223417.0053205090-4.74
Goluwala(Raj)324.77-24.1217418.5650505075-4.81
Thandla(MP)310.19-60.6910064.0568006800-
Becharaji(Guj)254.0041.9936.0047654762-15.29
Amreli(Guj)237.40-46.292051.2050204945-15.63
Sindhanur(Kar)232.0038.11759.0054005440-1.82
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)216.1610.765904.4853004800-3.02
Kinwat(Mah)201.003250798.0053954965-1.91
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)193.00-1.732051.0051255125-
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)184.07-1.285084.6447005300-13.92
Surajgarh(Raj)175.0012.914462.0052505200-
Chitradurga(Kar)173.00-13.5925.0055175517-
Maur(Pun)171.00801084.0050505050-
Rajpipla(Guj)155.209.33895.805275522517.22
Malout(Pun)150.0080.291118.4050505005-7.17
Haveri(Kar)130.0012900513.0051085200-7.96
Thara(Guj)114.2051.06854.0048404840-
Gangapur(Raj)96.80-6.74637.9049005130-5.77
Rajula(Guj)80.0037.931094.1046384715-19.73
Dhoraji(Guj)66.3019.243198.9051805105-5.90
Bijay Nagar(Raj)65.00-13.333502.8051005150-12.07
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)53.09-40.672209.3753005150-2.30
Jhabua(MP)52.40773.33521.3867506500-
Parbhani(Mah)50.00-50450.0050855085-
Bagasara(Guj)45.00-15.09655.004695502510.99
Dhrol(Guj)41.9027.36447.10493049950.10
Nargunda(Kar)39.00-62.86711.0049805119-5.14
Limdi(Guj)37.6015.69678.8051005225-13.09
Kottur(Kar)37.0060.87120.004469432215.21
Palitana(Guj)36.50-47.33618.8047504650-12.04
Visavadar(Guj)34.303.94650.5050254900-4.74
Kapadvanj(Guj)20.80-40.74217.4039503950-
Dhansura(Guj)20.00NC237.0046504600-15.76
Amirgadh(Guj)17.7618.24108.0848004515-
Khedbrahma(Guj)15.00-988425.0049754505-8.75
Modasa(Guj)15.0042.86229.2045004550-15.09
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)14.4033.8393.3644254610-
Thalaivasal(TN)10.36-70.54101.3638804020-
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)8.5054.5599.8043004325-18.87
Kudchi(Kar)7.00-14.004600--8.00
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)6.40-28.8938.8046754800-6.50
Gangavalli(TN)3.00-6.004400--
Haathras(UP)2.50-28.57447.00560055007.69
Bhanvad(Guj)2.00NC89.1246504850-7.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC129.0047004800-6.00
Gevrai(Mah)1.00-2.003400--29.17
Dindigul(TN)1.00-8026.985250525023.53
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)0.60-7614.4051005150-
Published on December 19, 2019
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)