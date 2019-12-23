Cotton Prices

as on : 23-12-2019 03:05:19 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Suratgarh(Raj)2487.0026.24129872.0050404935-5.44
Thandla(MP)935.00201.4311934.0567006800-
Bodeli(Guj)706.435.4112749.2047505150-12.84
Khedbrahma(Guj)500.003233.339425.0049974975-8.35
Haliyala(Kar)334.00-668.007169-1.75
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)202.604.972456.2054055125-
Surajgarh(Raj)175.00NC14812.0053005250-
Rajpipla(Guj)174.0012.114243.805245527516.56
Savarkundla(Guj)100.00-16.671851.8050254788-7.17
Dhandhuka(Guj)90.50-73.883598.0052755320-4.70
Rajula(Guj)85.006.251264.1048254638-16.49
Siddhpur(Guj)82.34133.52591.4448554950-9.29
Himatnagar(Guj)78.80-28.884763.5051004700-5.12
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)74.1239.612357.6147505300-12.84
Bijay Nagar(Raj)70.007.693642.8051005100-10.53
Kapadvanj(Guj)24.0015.38265.4042753950-
Kolathur(TN)12.001100863.134000370014.29
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)11.800.85205.804745477016.44
Modasa(Guj)10.00-33.33249.2046254500-12.74
Haathras(UP)5.00100457.00560056007.69
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)4.70-44.71109.2044504300-16.04
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)1.5015017.4051005100-
Sankeshwar(Kar)1.00NC4.0060006000-
Villupuram(TN)0.60-9429.9049705939-10.76
Published on December 23, 2019
