Cotton Prices

as on : 27-12-2019 04:08:08 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Thandla(MP)2506.12168.0316946.2964006700-
Kille Dharur(Mah)657.0047.317927.0054505450-3.96
Rajkot(Guj)620.0014.8122256.0050005300-4.76
Bodeli(Guj)610.63-13.5613970.4652004750-4.59
Jasdan(Guj)490.00-23999.001010980-6.05
Goluwala(Raj)336.043.4718090.6451505050-4.19
Halvad(Guj)307.563.657826.4851254800-7.24
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)224.8146354.1053005300-2.75
Khedbrahma(Guj)200.00-609825.0049874997-8.53
Surajgarh(Raj)150.00-14.2915112.0053105300-
Rajpipla(Guj)147.00NC5179.805230523016.22
Manvi(Kar)106.00-23.74351.0052004919-
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)102.6038.422562.8152004750-4.59
Limdi(Guj)97.00157.98872.8052505100-10.53
Lakhani(Guj)80.00-65.341284.0049254800-
Dhoraji(Guj)75.0071.233436.50548054051.39
Bhadrawati(Mah)74.0029.82723.0052755263-2.55
Thara(Guj)70.60-38.18995.2049504840-
Dhrol(Guj)48.9016.71544.90507549302.01
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)10.20-13.56226.204735474516.20
Modasa(Guj)8.00-20265.2044504625-15.24
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)3.50-25.53116.2043004450-18.87
Bhanvad(Guj)2.00NC93.1250004650NC
Haathras(UP)1.50-70460.00560056007.69
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC135.0049004900NC
Published on December 27, 2019
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)