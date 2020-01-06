Cotton Prices

as on : 06-01-2020 01:29:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Bodeli(Guj)545.12-6007.865350--
Rajpipla(Guj)172.50-2657.805275--
Dhandhuka(Guj)102.00-1651.105360--4.20
Savarkundla(Guj)80.00-816.004938--7.06
Unava(Guj)74.80-386.305085--8.38
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)63.88-839.075350--
Bijay Nagar(Raj)45.00-1447.005200--8.77
Visavadar(Guj)24.50-347.805150--
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00-2.004100--
Bhanvad(Guj)1.20-42.705000--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00-39.005000-2.04
Vedachandur(TN)1.00-3.005250--
Published on January 06, 2020
cotton (commodity)