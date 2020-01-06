Cotton Prices

Sony WI-1000XM2 Review: Noise cancellation on top of excellent sound
Back in September at the Berlin IFA tech show, Sony had unveiled a relative of its very popular WH-1000XM3 ...
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Cotton
|Bodeli(Guj)
|545.12
|-
|6007.86
|5350
|-
|-
|Rajpipla(Guj)
|172.50
|-
|2657.80
|5275
|-
|-
|Dhandhuka(Guj)
|102.00
|-
|1651.10
|5360
|-
|-4.20
|Savarkundla(Guj)
|80.00
|-
|816.00
|4938
|-
|-7.06
|Unava(Guj)
|74.80
|-
|386.30
|5085
|-
|-8.38
|Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)
|63.88
|-
|839.07
|5350
|-
|-
|Bijay Nagar(Raj)
|45.00
|-
|1447.00
|5200
|-
|-8.77
|Visavadar(Guj)
|24.50
|-
|347.80
|5150
|-
|-
|Kottakkal(Ker)
|2.00
|-
|2.00
|4100
|-
|-
|Bhanvad(Guj)
|1.20
|-
|42.70
|5000
|-
|-
|Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)
|1.00
|-
|39.00
|5000
|-
|2.04
|Vedachandur(TN)
|1.00
|-
|3.00
|5250
|-
|-
