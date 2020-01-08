Cotton Prices

as on : 08-01-2020 04:21:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Thandla(MP)2765.2570.9111742.0058505950-
Kille Dharur(Mah)1093.00-4008.005450--3.11
Bodeli(Guj)733.46-4.157506.5352005300-4.59
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)717.282.433218.2053005300-2.75
Rajkot(Guj)460.00-6.128840.0052505375-2.78
Jasdan(Guj)400.00-9.091320.0051505150-
Khedbrahma(Guj)300.00-14.293815.0051305062-
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)258.37-12.012820.0953005200-2.75
Karjan(Guj)247.000.2706.0052015201-4.13
Manvi(Kar)201.00-46.265919.0051895022-6.25
Rajpipla(Guj)182.504.293015.30523052750.58
Halvad(Guj)180.46-3773.145150--3.74
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)158.400.321544.4053055305-
Dhandhuka(Guj)128.5045.21868.1052555375-5.49
Nargunda(Kar)95.00163.89464.0050224858-
Kadi(Kadi cotton Yard)(Guj)90.00-10490.0052005200-5.45
Rajula(Guj)85.006.25700.8048334833-
Becharaji(Guj)81.00-524.004805--12.19
Shorapur(Kar)68.00-81.005194--
Dhrol(Guj)66.7020.4372.50501050601.93
Unava(Guj)65.50NC517.3051255105-8.07
Savarkundla(Guj)60.00-25956.0049534938-6.60
Thara(Guj)57.2028.83599.2049805040-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)55.00101552.0051005000-12.07
Sriganganagar(F&V)(Raj)49.60-135.605196--
Bagasara(Guj)37.00-343.804975--
Dhoraji(Guj)36.90-19.781598.5053055330-1.85
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)26.882.63892.1452505300-3.67
Haveri(Kar)25.00-266.005210--
Sindhanur(Kar)25.00-875.005540--
Visavadar(Guj)24.60-21.03403.5549754940-
Amirgadh(Guj)21.24-8.5398.5050555000-
Palitana(Guj)17.0041.67326.4050255000-4.29
Gangavalli(TN)15.005025.0045004700-
Modasa(Guj)11.00-4.35143.8045004505-
Thalaivasal(TN)10.35-55.884050--
Thammampati(TN)10.18-10.184450--
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)9.90-30.77137.3049454945-
Kapadvanj(Guj)8.10-46.36138.8043124250-
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)7.5015.3868.6043004200-
Vedachandur(TN)5.004008.0053505250-
Villupuram(TN)4.00166.676.1050034809-
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)2.30-39.4752.7848874732-
Haathras(UP)2.00NC192.005400550010.09
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.00-6022.9047504800-
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00NC44.7045005000-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC41.00515051003.00
Vikkiravandi(TN)0.60-1.304489--
Published on January 08, 2020
