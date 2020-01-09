Cotton Prices

as on : 09-01-2020 03:11:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Thandla(MP)1862.67-32.6413604.6759505850-
Bodeli(Guj)831.1513.328337.6853505200-1.83
Kille Dharur(Mah)804.00-26.444812.0054505450-3.11
Khetia(MP)509.90-509.905120--
Rajkot(Guj)465.001.099305.0054005250NC
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)290.1912.323110.2853005300-2.75
Manvi(Kar)149.00-25.876068.0051225189-7.46
Rajpipla(Guj)146.50-19.733161.80525052300.96
Halvad(Guj)136.64-24.283909.7851505150-3.74
Akola(Mah)118.00-375.005390--
Dhandhuka(Guj)91.00-29.181959.1053955255-2.97
Becharaji(Guj)83.002.47607.0049654805-9.27
Thara(Guj)64.4012.59663.6050074980-
Dhoraji(Guj)46.1024.931644.6053555305-0.46
Bijay Nagar(Raj)40.00-27.271592.0051505100-11.21
Dhrol(Guj)38.70-41.98411.20500550101.83
Gangavalli(TN)30.0010055.0047004500-
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)22.93-14.69915.0753505250-1.83
Visavadar(Guj)21.55-12.4425.1051754975-
Palitana(Guj)19.0011.76345.4050255025-4.29
Kapadvanj(Guj)18.40127.16157.2043124312-
Amirgadh(Guj)14.46-31.92112.9646655055-
Modasa(Guj)12.5013.64156.3045004500-
Thalaivasal(TN)11.7413.4367.6241104050-
Balasinor(Guj)7.9016.1847.1045004500-12.62
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)7.50NC76.1044054300-
Vedachandur(TN)5.00NC13.0052505350-
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)1.40-39.1354.1848324887-
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00NC45.7050004500-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC42.00515051505.10
Published on January 09, 2020
