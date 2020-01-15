Cotton Prices

as on : 15-01-2020 02:22:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Thandla(MP)3374.23-26.8624895.2559705850-
Kille Dharur(Mah)1071.008.46871.0054505450-3.11
Suratgarh(Raj)699.00-50.8460022.0052855110-2.94
Khedbrahma(Guj)250.00-16.674065.0052605130-
Rajkot(Guj)240.00-40.749950.00540054252.86
Rajpipla(Guj)147.0011.363440.8052255250-3.24
Jhabua(MP)91.00-56.31437.4160005900-
Jasdan(Guj)60.00-1647.001080--0.46
Vankaner(Guj)50.00-54.55160.0048754700-8.02
Karjan(Guj)46.00-81.38752.0052015201-4.13
Dhoraji(Guj)37.60-61722.20533054300.95
Siddhpur(Guj)37.28-159.085095--3.50
Bagasara(Guj)17.50-52.7361.3051754975-
Dhandhuka(Guj)16.50-88.72121.6054655255-1.71
Thara(Guj)14.20-77.95677.8051305007-
Patan(Guj)10.08-2581.244815--10.34
Vadhvan(Guj)8.50-8.505325--
Visavadar(Guj)7.50-65.2432.6048755175-
Amirgadh(Guj)6.70-53.67119.6652954665-
Savarkundla(Guj)6.00-901022.0050754938-4.30
Limdi(Guj)2.50-84.85404.1053755235-3.33
Gogamba(Guj)1.20-202.7047504500-7.77
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC45.0048004900-4.00
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)0.90-35.7155.0847654832-
Published on January 15, 2020
