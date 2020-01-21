Cotton Prices

as on : 21-01-2020 12:10:53 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Rajpipla(Guj)112.50-23.473553.30521052250.19
Dhoraji(Guj)30.80-18.091753.0052055330-3.25
Limdi(Guj)17.00580421.1052535375-3.93
Bhanvad(Guj)1.0066.6747.3050005000NC
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC46.00520048004.00
Published on January 21, 2020
