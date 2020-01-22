Cotton Prices

as on : 22-01-2020 12:24:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Rajpipla(Guj)105.00-6.673658.30521052100.19
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC47.00520052004.00
Published on January 22, 2020
