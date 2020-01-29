Cotton Prices

as on : 29-01-2020 03:53:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Thandla(MP)2915.63-12.334607.6259005900-
Suratgarh(Raj)785.00-59.0163972.0052605285-4.80
Bhesan(Guj)667.00-21.532217.0049605035-
Bodeli(Guj)571.9721.0910905.9650005300-8.26
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)553.9842.254559.8852005300-4.59
Rajkot(Guj)530.00120.8310480.00527554000.48
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)427.831.564734.4052005350-4.15
Khedbrahma(Guj)300.00204365.0051325260-3.39
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)252.69-23.741800.3550005300-7.83
Manvi(Kar)243.00507172.00494751054.21
Gangapur(Raj)215.30-468.005100--5.82
Jalna(Badnapur)(Mah)210.00-230.005390-0.75
Amreli(Guj)165.00-844.405035--6.76
Visnagar(Guj)126.10-37.14543.2048754815-6.11
Maur(Pun)74.00-40.8853.0052805280-
Dhandhuka(Guj)73.50-23.042370.6052905350-3.64
Siddhpur(Guj)65.3075.16224.3849605095-6.06
Dhrol(Guj)57.8021.68516.50499549851.63
Savarkundla(Guj)50.00733.331072.0048805075-9.21
Kadi(Kadi cotton Yard)(Guj)50.00-44.44630.0052005250-5.45
Unava(Guj)47.8024.8603.4051555135-6.78
Limdi(Guj)36.00166.67470.6051255245-6.27
Anthiyur(TN)35.40-156.875260--
Thara(Guj)34.60-29.67808.6050304987-
Bagasara(Guj)32.50-18.75433.8047504850-9.00
Dhoraji(Guj)24.90-23.851855.2050555205-3.81
Bijay Nagar(Raj)22.00-561739.0048005100-12.73
Visavadar(Guj)13.85-15.55483.8046254745-8.87
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)9.70-14.91158.4046504930-
Palitana(Guj)8.00-55.56391.4049255050-4.83
Amirgadh(Guj)7.32-28.38137.2049554925-
Bhanvad(Guj)2.00233.3350.50500050007.53
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.00-28.5726.7047504855-
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)0.70-27.0858.1846324617-
Published on January 29, 2020
