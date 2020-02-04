Cotton Prices

as on : 04-02-2020 12:22:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Bodeli(Guj)555.00-2.9711460.9652005000-5.02
Dhoraji(Guj)28.2013.251883.4048805055-7.14
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00-5051.50500050007.53
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC50.0050005100-3.85
Published on February 04, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)