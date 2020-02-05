Cotton Prices

as on : 05-02-2020 03:56:03 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Kille Dharur(Mah)1045.00-2.437916.0053505450-2.28
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)750.2935.445310.1752005200-4.59
Botad(Haddad)(Guj)641.80-1784.405055--
Suratgarh(Raj)588.00-25.164560.0051905260-6.99
Bodeli(Guj)556.390.2512017.3552005200-5.02
Rajkot(Guj)400.00-24.5310880.0050555275-3.71
Pulgaon(Mah)290.00-36.961291.0053505370-
Goluwala(Raj)227.6025.737918.8552255350-5.82
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)190.00-55.594924.4052005200-4.59
Jalana(Mah)180.00-180.005310--
Gangapur(Raj)173.70-19.32641.7054005100-2.00
Visnagar(Guj)160.5027.28703.7047504875-8.51
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)149.97-40.651950.3252005000-5.02
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)120.00-13.611803.3048555305-
Manvi(Kar)109.00-55.147281.0049454947-6.45
Dhandhuka(Guj)92.5025.852463.1050505290-8.27
Anthiyur(TN)91.68158.98248.5553515260-
Halvad(Guj)68.76-49.744408.0050505175-6.91
Siddhpur(Guj)67.643.58292.0247674960-9.72
Vankaner(Guj)50.00NC210.0042504875-18.27
Parbhani(Mah)50.00-50500.0050005000-
Dhrol(Guj)46.50-19.55563.0047154995-4.07
Bagasara(Guj)40.0023.08473.8047804750-8.43
Dhoraji(Guj)31.3010.991914.7048304880-8.09
Kadi(Kadi cotton Yard)(Guj)30.00-40660.0051255200-5.96
Bijay Nagar(Raj)30.0036.361769.0048504800-11.82
Sindhanur(Kar)27.00-92.71680.0040005500-23.08
Khedbrahma(Guj)25.00-91.674390.0049875132-6.12
Visavadar(Guj)23.0066.06506.8047504625-8.48
Thara(Guj)17.20-50.29825.8048385030-
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)13.4038.14171.8045104650-
Palitana(Guj)10.0025401.4047504925-8.21
Amirgadh(Guj)8.2212.3145.4248304955-
Bhiloda(Guj)7.006008.0048704050-
Madhugiri(Kar)7.00-3025.001100010450-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)2.0010028.7049254750-
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00NC52.50485050004.30
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC51.0050005000-3.85
Haveri(Kar)1.00-99.01368.0052694930-
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00-98.0853.0052005201-
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)0.842059.0244824632-
Published on February 05, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)