Cotton Prices

as on : 10-02-2020 03:50:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Suratgarh(Raj)1572.00167.3566132.0052505190-5.91
Botad(Haddad)(Guj)621.40-3.182405.8050305055-
Bodeli(Guj)412.56-25.8512429.9152005200-4.15
Rajkot(Guj)400.00NC11280.0050555055-3.71
Gangavalli(TN)250.00525365.0051004600-8.11
Khedbrahma(Guj)200.007004590.0048774987-8.19
Manvi(Kar)148.00-8.077590.0048914895-7.47
Karjan(Guj)137.00197.83889.0050015201-6.96
Akola(Mah)95.00-63.74732.0053005390-
Dhandhuka(Guj)83.50-9.732546.6048905050-11.17
Halvad(Guj)59.70-13.184467.7050005050-7.83
Dhrol(Guj)50.709.03613.7048454715-1.42
Vankaner(Guj)50.00NC260.0046504250-10.58
Siddhpur(Guj)43.50-35.69335.5248054767-9.00
Dhoraji(Guj)30.00-4.151944.7049554830-7.04
Kadi(Kadi cotton Yard)(Guj)30.00NC690.0051005125-6.42
Visavadar(Guj)14.85-35.43521.6544504750-14.26
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)12.84-91.441963.1652505200-2.96
Modasa(Guj)12.00-20198.3047505000-
Dhansura(Guj)10.00-44.44116.0047004800-12.15
Thara(Guj)9.80-43.02835.6044654838-
Unava(Guj)9.60-79.92613.0050055155-9.00
Thammampati(TN)8.83-10.6328.8952004800-
Amirgadh(Guj)5.18-36.98150.6047504830-
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)5.00-62.69176.8045604510-
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)5.00-33.3397.1046004850-
Bhanvad(Guj)1.505054.00485048501.04
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC52.0046005000-8.00
Published on February 10, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)