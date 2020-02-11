Cotton Prices

as on : 11-02-2020 11:48:17 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Dhoraji(Guj)26.90-10.331971.6050054955-6.54
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC53.0046004600-9.80
Published on February 11, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)