Cotton Prices

as on : 15-02-2020 05:31:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Bodeli(Guj)496.8120.4212926.7252005200-4.15
Rajkot(Guj)290.00-27.511570.0050005055-4.76
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)139.98990.192103.1452005250-3.88
Suratgarh(Raj)126.00-91.9866258.0050905250-8.78
Visnagar(Guj)82.00-48.91785.7046854750-9.77
Halvad(Guj)65.148.934592.6449505000-8.76
Dhrol(Guj)61.9022.09675.6047304845-3.76
Unava(Guj)19.70105.21632.7048755005-11.36
Dhoraji(Guj)19.00-33.572019.2046054930-13.20
Bhiloda(Guj)3.50-5011.5047634870-
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00NC56.00485048501.04
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC56.0048004800-5.88
Published on February 15, 2020
