Cotton Prices

as on : 18-02-2020 11:12:43 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)1182.9657.676493.1350505200-6.91
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)618.75225.665543.1550505200-6.48
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)99.20-29.132202.3450005200-7.41
Thiruppur(TN)22.00-62.524200--23.64
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC58.0048004800-7.69
Published on February 18, 2020
