Cotton Prices

as on : 25-02-2020 10:22:41 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC62.0046004700-8.00
Published on February 25, 2020
