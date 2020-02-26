Cotton Prices

as on : 26-02-2020 10:31:12 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Natham(TN)5.00-9055.0040004000-11.11
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC63.0046004600-6.12
Published on February 26, 2020
