Cotton Prices

as on : 27-02-2020 10:30:13 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Natham(TN)50.00900105.005500400022.22
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC64.0048004600-2.04
Published on February 27, 2020
