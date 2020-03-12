Cotton Prices

as on : 12-03-2020 03:08:36 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Limdi(Guj)39.008.33509.6045005125-16.87
Bodeli(Guj)8.50-98.2912935.2250005200-9.09
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)7.52-99.366500.6549005050-10.91
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)5.02-94.942207.3650005000-9.09
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)4.53-99.275547.6849005050-10.91
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC66.0044004600-10.20
Vedachandur(TN)1.00NC15.005350535012.63
Published on March 12, 2020
cotton (commodity)