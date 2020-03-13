Cotton Prices

as on : 13-03-2020 04:18:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Rajpipla(Guj)2.00-98.13975.3051505200NC
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC67.0045004400-11.76
Published on March 13, 2020
