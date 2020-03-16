Cotton Prices

as on : 16-03-2020 02:08:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Dhoraji(Guj)14.30-59.832069.1046304855-15.12
Rajpipla(Guj)1.70-153977.0051505150NC
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC68.0046004500-6.12
Published on March 16, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)