Cotton Prices

as on : 26-03-2020 04:44:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC72.0044004300-12.00
Published on March 26, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)