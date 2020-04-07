Cotton Prices

as on : 07-04-2020 03:14:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Nargunda(Kar)18.00-93.64765.0033675097-21.90
Sindhanur(Kar)9.00-66.671689.0034004000-34.62
Published on April 07, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)