Cotton Prices

as on : 21-04-2020 04:34:36 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Soundati(Kar)104.00-104.003300--
Nargunda(Kar)68.0094.29868.0028593000-33.68
Chitradurga(Kar)43.00-46.25707.0040203500-11.14
Gadag(Kar)33.00-33.005200--
Natham(TN)9.40-81.2114.405500550022.22
Kottur(Kar)2.00-93.55109.0030313365-
Davangere(Kar)1.00-66.674.0035833673-
Published on April 21, 2020
