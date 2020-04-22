Cotton Prices

as on : 22-04-2020 03:25:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Soundati(Kar)88.00-15.38192.0033673300-
Nargunda(Kar)61.00-10.29929.0027982859-35.10
Vikkiravandi(TN)1.00-44.444.1032005000-34.55
Published on April 22, 2020
