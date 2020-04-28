Cotton Prices

as on : 28-04-2020 03:41:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Nargunda(Kar)71.0016.391000.0032002798-25.77
Published on April 28, 2020
