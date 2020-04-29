Cotton Prices

as on : 29-04-2020 03:14:52 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Nargunda(Kar)210.00195.771210.0031453200-27.05
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)132.75411.176746.9354004850-10.00
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)128.56-66.952951.9354005000-10.00
Unava(Guj)79.202.46789.2036504325-36.24
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)70.80-50.515865.0254004850-10.00
Bodeli(Guj)31.02-96.3714297.5254005000-10.00
Amreli(Guj)28.10-71.3970.4043004330-30.53
Shiggauv(Kar)14.00-14.004500--
Siddhpur(Guj)12.843.22360.8034304197-41.64
Vankaner(Guj)7.00-86267.0032504650-37.50
Villupuram(TN)1.50-62.57.6046095003-14.16
Published on April 29, 2020
