Cotton Prices

as on : 30-04-2020 01:56:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Bodeli(Guj)191.33516.814488.8554005400-10.00
Rajkot(Guj)120.00-72.6712129.0042104940-31.04
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)101.53-23.526848.4654005400-10.00
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)98.0538.495963.0754005400-10.00
Unava(Guj)79.600.51868.8035003650-38.86
Nargunda(Kar)75.00-64.291285.0029723145-31.06
Konganapuram(TN)24.01-24.014300--18.87
Soundati(Kar)23.00-23.003310--
Amreli(Guj)16.80-40.21987.2034854300-43.70
Sindhanur(Kar)8.00-11.111697.0037003400-28.85
Siddhpur(Guj)7.46-41.9368.2634223430-41.77
Kottakkal(Ker)3.00505.004100410022.39
Dhansura(Guj)2.00-50128.0032503750-37.80
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC75.0030004300-41.18
Published on April 30, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)