Cotton Prices

as on : 04-05-2020 12:11:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Soundati(Kar)227.00886.96250.0032503310-
Nargunda(Kar)92.0022.671377.0026982972-37.42
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC76.0029003000-43.14
Published on May 04, 2020
