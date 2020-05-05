Cotton Prices

as on : 05-05-2020 03:05:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Bodeli(Guj)282.2547.5214771.1054005400-10.00
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)252.2496.23204.1754005400-10.00
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)219.31116.017067.7754005400-10.00
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)131.9334.556095.0054005400-10.00
Nargunda(Kar)66.00-28.261443.0029222698-32.22
Amreli(Guj)43.50158.931030.7035303485-42.97
Shiggauv(Kar)13.00-7.1427.0045004500-
Thalaivasal(TN)9.09-65.75103.2538004100-
Published on May 05, 2020
