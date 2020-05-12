Cotton Prices

as on : 12-05-2020 12:11:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)210.0067.387636.2954005400-10.00
Bodeli(Guj)118.53-24.4315346.6054005400-10.00
Goluwala(Raj)109.00673.058041.9554054950-12.11
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)41.70-57.483544.9053255400-11.25
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC80.0032003000-36.00
Published on May 12, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)