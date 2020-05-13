Cotton Prices

as on : 13-05-2020 12:34:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Bhikangaon(MP)232.50-232.505141--19.55
Akola(Mah)104.009.47836.0053505300-
Bodeli(Guj)98.53-16.8715445.1354005400-10.00
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)52.3025.423597.2054005325-10.00
Pilli Banga(Raj)27.15-27.155405--
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)25.36-87.927661.6554005400-10.00
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)23.50-72.56384.5554005400-10.00
Soundati(Kar)20.00-9.09292.0030613098-
Bagasara(Guj)11.00-8.33530.8030253445-47.25
Vadvani(Mah)4.00-4.002800--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC81.0032003200-36.00
Published on May 13, 2020
