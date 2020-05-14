Cotton Prices

as on : 14-05-2020 12:34:26 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Bodeli(Guj)230.00133.4315675.1354005400-10.00
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)116.66360.027778.3154005400-10.00
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)112.22377.536496.7754005400-10.00
Nargunda(Kar)94.00129.271578.0030002686-30.41
Soundati(Kar)74.00270366.0032073061-
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)52.490.363649.6954005400-10.00
Hirekerur(Kar)10.00-10.005800--
Sirguppa(Kar)3.00-3.005355--
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.70-2.705000--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC82.0030003200-40.00
Published on May 14, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)