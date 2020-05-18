Cotton Prices

as on : 18-05-2020 12:53:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)239.31105.138017.6254005400-10.00
Bodeli(Guj)235.002.1715910.1354005400-10.00
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)85.40-23.96582.1754005400-10.00
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)52.580.173702.2754005400-10.00
Halvad(Guj)16.60-47.44640.8041504250-31.69
Kottur(Kar)16.00700125.0032923031-
Thalaivasal(TN)8.00-20121.2538503800-
Gudiyatham(TN)5.99330.947.3835003639-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC83.0030003000-40.00
Published on May 18, 2020
