Cotton Prices

as on : 19-05-2020 11:27:28 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Bodeli(Guj)250.006.3816160.1354005400-10.00
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)98.02-59.048115.6454005400-10.00
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)56.30-34.076638.4754005400-10.00
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)52.53-0.13754.8054005400-10.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC84.0028003000-44.00
Published on May 19, 2020
