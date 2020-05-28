Cotton Prices

as on : 28-05-2020 06:27:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Botad(Haddad)(Guj)1116.00659.183668.8041754370-28.63
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)330.002458.14428.10540038755.88
Rajkot(Guj)250.0038.8912559.0044604430-23.76
Bodeli(Guj)224.0321.116854.16540054000.93
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)125.3052.346875.7654005400-10.00
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)95.40217.053898.9854005400-10.00
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)85.64-39.998542.6154005400-10.00
Visnagar(Guj)51.5052.82929.9038903695-24.64
Savanur(Kar)51.00-35.44160.0041295377-4.93
Vankaner(Guj)40.00471.43307.0032503250-37.50
Goluwala(Raj)35.50-84.268523.3545005405-26.83
Savarkundla(Guj)30.002001142.003500400068.67
Kottur(Kar)27.002600153.0034713063-
Chitradurga(Kar)15.00-65.12722.0037744020-16.58
Thalaivasal(TN)13.0262.75134.2738003850-
Sirguppa(Kar)10.00233.3313.0053525355-
Sendhwa(MP)4.70-4.703700--
Siddhpur(Guj)2.72-63.54370.9834273422-41.69
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC87.0039003200-22.00
Davangere(Kar)1.00NC5.0032403583-
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00-1.004000--
Panruti(TN)0.99-0.994278--
Published on May 28, 2020
