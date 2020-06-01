Cotton Prices

as on : 01-06-2020 03:42:08 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Sirguppa(Kar)71.0061084.0053525352-
Nargunda(Kar)24.00-68.831679.0035002905-18.81
Published on June 01, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.