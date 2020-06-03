Cotton Prices

as on : 03-06-2020 11:44:04 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Bodeli(Guj)237.606.0617091.76540054000.93
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)132.6054.838675.2154005400-10.00
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)110.3715.694009.3554005400-10.00
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)105.00-16.26980.7654005400-10.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC88.0043003900-14.00
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)0.90-82177.7030754560-
