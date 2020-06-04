Cotton Prices

as on : 04-06-2020 03:34:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Bodeli(Guj)230.00-3.217321.76540054000.93
Manvi(Kar)114.00-29.637866.0034645485-29.91
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)85.00-22.994094.3554005400-10.00
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)75.40-28.197056.1654005400-10.00
Villupuram(TN)70.004566.6777.6044364609-17.38
Vankaner(Guj)55.0037.5362.0032503250-37.50
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)53.00-60.038728.2154005400-10.00
Nargunda(Kar)18.005.881714.0032003600-25.77
Chitradurga(Kar)16.006.67738.0039753774-12.14
Savanur(Kar)15.00-70.59175.00442041291.77
Savarkundla(Guj)10.00-66.671152.003910350088.43
Kottur(Kar)7.00-74.07160.0036393471-
Davangere(Kar)2.001007.0034843240-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC89.0039004300-22.00
Siddhpur(Guj)0.92-66.18371.9034273427-41.69
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)0.60-33.33178.3032503075-
Published on June 04, 2020
