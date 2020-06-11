Cotton Prices

as on : 11-06-2020 12:27:44 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Savarkundla(Guj)8.00NC1173.003800375083.13
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00-33.337.00365041008.96
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC94.0043004200-18.87
Published on June 11, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.