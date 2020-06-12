Cotton Prices

Tune out this troubled world with some music
Sony’s WH-CH710N headphones give big bassy sound and cut out the noise at an affordable ₹9,990 but the ...
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Cotton
|Rajkot(Guj)
|180.00
|12.5
|12899.00
|4250
|4325
|-27.35
|Bodeli(Guj)
|20.52
|46.57
|17627.78
|4000
|5000
|-25.23
|Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)
|10.50
|50
|4298.66
|4000
|5000
|-33.33
|Rajula(Guj)
|10.10
|304
|893.40
|3628
|3825
|-36.63
|Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)
|9.53
|0.32
|8930.47
|4000
|4000
|-33.33
|Gangavalli(TN)
|9.35
|-96.26
|374.35
|4550
|5100
|-14.95
|Thalaivasal(TN)
|9.17
|-29.57
|143.44
|3680
|3800
|-
|Sindhanur(Kar)
|9.00
|-47.06
|1787.00
|3800
|3700
|-26.92
|Halvad(Guj)
|8.80
|-71.43
|4711.68
|3950
|3750
|-34.98
|Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)
|8.70
|2.35
|7201.66
|4000
|4000
|-33.33
|Siddhpur(Guj)
|1.80
|5.88
|381.46
|3375
|3715
|-42.57
|Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)
|1.00
|NC
|95.00
|4800
|4300
|-9.43
