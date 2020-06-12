Cotton Prices

as on : 12-06-2020 03:26:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Rajkot(Guj)180.0012.512899.0042504325-27.35
Bodeli(Guj)20.5246.5717627.7840005000-25.23
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)10.50504298.6640005000-33.33
Rajula(Guj)10.10304893.4036283825-36.63
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)9.530.328930.4740004000-33.33
Gangavalli(TN)9.35-96.26374.3545505100-14.95
Thalaivasal(TN)9.17-29.57143.4436803800-
Sindhanur(Kar)9.00-47.061787.0038003700-26.92
Halvad(Guj)8.80-71.434711.6839503750-34.98
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)8.702.357201.6640004000-33.33
Siddhpur(Guj)1.805.88381.4633753715-42.57
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC95.0048004300-9.43
Published on June 12, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)
