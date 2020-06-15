Cotton Prices

as on : 15-06-2020 11:29:16 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)1.1083.33179.4034653250-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC96.0047004800-11.32
Published on June 15, 2020
cotton (commodity)
