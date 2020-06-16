Cotton Prices

as on : 16-06-2020 10:50:36 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC97.0046004700-13.21
Published on June 16, 2020
